UK Woman Finds Iron Nails And Bolts Baked Into Pizza, Gets Refund

A woman in Lancashire, the United Kingdom, was in for a shocker recently when she ordered a pizza from Domino’s. Gemma Barton ordered a large chicken pizza from the global fast-food chain’s Thornton-Cleveleys branch in the UK. When she opened the box, Barton discovered that iron nails, nuts and bolts had been baked into the pizza, along with other toppings.

According to a report in Metro UK, Barton immediately dialled the restaurant and complained. The store was quick to apologise for what was nothing short of a blunder and initiated a refund to Barton’s account.

Domino’s then issued a statement, saying that they took customer satisfaction and safety extremely seriously, adding the “contamination of this nature is extremely rare". Later, Bartonposted snapshots of the pizza on her social media account with the caption, “Please please check your pizza before eating. I’d hate it if I or anyone else ingested these.” She also tagged the Food Safety Agency in her post.

The restaurant outlet, in its statement, also said that the matter was from July and that Barton had accepted the full refund offered to her. The food chain also said that a strict warning had been issued to the outlet at Thornton-Cleveleys. The post, however, is still going viral with lots of likes and shares.

