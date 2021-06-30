UK Woman Finds Mannequin in Clothing Store That Looks Exactly Like Her Son

Would not it be convenient if we found our own twin mannequins at clothing stores so that when we go out shopping next time, we would not have to waste time and effort trying on clothes that end up looking to so good on us? It would almost be like a ‘shopping superpower’, right? While we aren’t sure if we are ever going to find our ‘twin’ at clothing store displays, this 5-year-old boy named Austin has already found one for himself. Austin and his mother Louise A’hern who belonged to Wales, UK, were left amazed after they spotted a mannequin at a store that looked like body double of Austin. From the blonde hair to body posture and the face cut, everything between the boy and mannequin had a striking similarity. Interestingly, the two were dressed in the exact same clothes that day. Baffled by the uncanny resemblance, Louise got Austin to pose next to the mannequin and clicked pictures of the two together, Daily Mail reported.

Speaking about the incident, Louise tells it was unbelievable and Austin could not stop laughing and touching the hair of the mannequin after spotting his identical ‘twin’. She added that before she herself got to see how similar the dummy looked to her son, one of Austin’s friends had clicked a picture of the dummy and showed it to him. However, he initially laughed it off and thought that the photo was of himself.

But after a closer looked at the picture he realized that he did not have the pyjamas that the boy was wearing in the picture. Now, he had realized that it was not him in the picture, but he still was unable to figure what was happening around him.

Later when Austin and Louise went to visit his ‘twin’, employees and other customers at the store could not help but notice how similar the two appeared.

