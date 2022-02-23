UK Woman Gets Rs 20 Lakh in Compensation After Boss Yells She 'Must Be in Menopause'

Following a minor argument with her boss during which he allegedly shouted that she must be in her menopause, a UK woman has now been awarded over Rs 20 lakh by an employment tribunal. As per a report by The Mirror, 52-year-old Leigh Best used to work at Embark on Raw, a pet food firm based out of Essex, UK. One day in March 2020, Best, who worked as a sales assistant at the company, had a spat with her boss David Fletcher. The argument was allegedly over an order mix-up following which David went around the workplace announcing that Best must be having menopause. Reportedly, David again tried to humiliate Best at work later when a customer talked about “having a hot flush”. Hearing the customer prompted Best to cover her ears as she found it uncomfortable to hear. “I don’t want to hear about it…I don’t want to know,” the employment tribunal noted.

However, once the customer left, David continued discussing the topic thus creating a displeasing work environment for Best. After the incident, Best even tried complaining to David’s wife but to no avail. Reportedly, David’s wife Andrea condoned David’s behavior and even threatened to fire Best from her job. Andrea told Best that she must “stop moaning” and must learn to talk to people with respect. She added that Best should stop blaming people or “we’ll have to call it a day.”

Best had once also raised safety concerns with her boss when the workplace was open during the pandemic but employees were not following the COVID-19 protocols properly. However, Best was called a paranoid and was later even sacked for rude behavior with co-workers and managers.

Taking cognizance of David’s menopause remark, the tribunal noted that he made “inappropriate and derogatory commaents about her age. It also took note that he made remarks which were relevant to her sex as a woman and that David kept talking about it even when Best expressed her displeasure over the same.

Reportedly, Leigh Best not only won the Rs 20.2 lakh compensation from Embark and Raw, but also managed to set up her own company by the name RawKings later.

