UK Woman Gets Sacked From Work For Calling in Sick to Attend Euro Cup 2020 Semi Final

The Euro 2020 championship was certainly an event that gripped the entire world as fans took their sides to support their countries and their favourites. British football fans were also quite sure that “it’s coming home.” However, one euphoric fan who went out of her way to express her love for football ended up losing her job. According to a report by Manchester Evening News, Nina Farooqi was not willing to miss witnessing the Euro Cup Semi-final match between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium on last week, after her friend won the tickets in a raffle. However, Nina knew that she would not be able to secure a leave if she told the truth to the management, considering the office was understaffed. Hence, she called in sick for work that day and chose to attend the match with her friend.

Nina joined the crowd of over 60,000 spectators at Wembley and cheered for the team when England scored an equalising goal late in the first half. As Nina and her friend celebrated the goal, they were captured on television. The camera zoomed in on the pair and their faces were visible to millions of viewers. A screengrab from the same celebratory shot was also shared by television presenter Stacey Dooley on her Instagram Story. Nina also reposted the picture on her Instagram handle as she expressed her joy.

However, the happiness of the Digital Content Producer for Composite Prime, a West Yorkshire-based decking and cladding company, was short lived.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Nina said that while she was travelling back from London to Bradford after the match, her boss called her to fire her. She further told the publication that her boss informed they had seen her at the game. Nina chose to be honest about why she did it, but she did not get any sympathy at all. The 37-year-old said that firing her from the job is the call made by the office management and she accepts it as the consequence of what she did. Even though she regrets losing her job, she mentioned hating the regret of missing out on attending the historic match. Given a choice, she would do it all over again.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here