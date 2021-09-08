UK Woman Got Rs 2 Crore Payout After Boss Denied 'Flexible Hours' Request. Here's Why

A former estate agent won a payout of £180,000 (Rs 1,82,00,000) after her employer refused to let her leave early from work to pick her daughter up from nursery. Alice Thompson wanted to work shorter hours when she returned to work after maternity leave. She requested her manager to allow flexible working hours rather than the normal end-of-day at 6pm. She wanted to work four days a week and leave at 5pm when her childcare finished. However, the company director Paul Sellar denied her request due to which she resigned.

She was motivated to pursue a legal challenge to prompt change. Thompson took the London-based agency, a small firm based in Marylebone, to an employment tribunal claiming indirect sex discrimination. The hearing was told that Thompson began working for Manors in October 2016 earning £120,000 a year initially. She worked as a small independent estate agent in central London for the company which mainly sold to customers overseas. Thompson was a successful sales manager, built sales income and was “well thought-of”, the hearing was told.

However, she became pregnant in spring 2018 and informed her boss, Sellar. The panel heard, in June that year, the firm celebrated Thompson’s pregnancy news and Sellar took the team to a private members club. The tribunal ruled Thompson suffered sex discrimination and harassment when the firm rejected her request. The panel found that the firm’s failure to consider flexible working put Thompson at a disadvantage, and upheld her claim.

Thompson, who spent thousands of pounds pursuing the legal matter against her former employer, told the BBC it was “a long, exhausting journey". Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour, she said, “I’d put my heart and soul into an estate agency career for more than a decade. That’s no mean feat, it’s quite a male dominated environment to work in. And I’ve worked really hard to build relationships with clients.”

She was determined to pursue the case but it was an emotional process after having a child.

She added that workplaces that didn’t help returning mothers risked “missing out on fantastic women, who have been successful, as they are short-sighted and don’t want to be flexible".

Thompson said many women reached out to her in the light of the ruling. They had similar experiences but didn’t have the emotional or financial capacity to pursue a claim.

Thompson was awarded £184,961.32 by the judge for a loss of earnings, pension contributions, injury to feelings and interest.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here