UK Woman Has 10,000 Plastic Bags Worth Lakhs Collected Over 40 Years

Plastic bags are widely used to carry commodities, but it is seldom that one would look at a plastic bag and think of it as a collectible. However, for 55-year-old Angela Clarke, plastic carry bags hold immense value. So much so that she now has an incredibly large collection of 10,000 plastic bags, as per Wales Online. Collected at a purpose-built storage facility at her husband’s factory, this huge collection had been compounded for more than 40 years when Angela was only 11 years old. A resident of Aberdare, United Kingdom, Angela’s love for plastic bags sparked in 1976 when she and her family attended the run for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee. “Everybody was putting the union flag everywhere, and everything was highly decorated. Most of the shops brought out carrier bags with the union flag or the Queen on,” Angela told Wales Online. She added, “I thought they were just brilliant, so my mother encouraged me to get them so we could decorate our windows. It was quite a cheap way of getting a union flag and putting it in your window.”

As per The Mirror, her collection is now worth thousands of pounds. Angela started hanging these plastic bags and decorating her room, and gradually a tinge of obsession took over. From there, Angela kept growing her plastic bag collection, which now has some bags that are worth more than £200 (roughly Rs 20,000) online.

She recollected that she also featured on a BBC show after she wrote to them about her unusual hobby. She received a large collection of plastic bags, some sent autographed by designers, some from the House of Lords, by BBC. Angela treats each element of her collection as her baby.

As the collection started getting bigger, she started receiving bags from various parts of the globe. She even has some bags that are extremely hard to obtain. For example, her collection also includes carrier bags from Disney. “I have got Disney throughout the years. You are highly unlikely to get a Disney bag now because they have shut all the stores,” Angela said.

