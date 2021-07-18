UK Woman Learns About Pension After Missing Out on Rs 77 Lakh in 20 years

A 100-year-old woman from the UK has just begun to claim her pension after spending decades thinking that she was not eligible and hence, missed out on £75,000 (Rs 77,39,117) in the last 20 years. Margaret Bradshaw was born in Croydon, UK, in 1921 but lived and worked in Canada for 30 years of her adult life, so she assumed that she was ineligible for the state pension when she returned to the country in 1990.

The great-grandmother was eligible for the state pension when she turned 80 in 2001, however, still unaware of the news till her 100th birthday, she missed out on 20 years of pension. The news was broken to her by her daughter Helen Cunningham, 78 after she read an article about people not claiming their pensions. She later found out that Ms Bradshaw has been entitled to £82.45 (Rs 8,461) a week since her 80th birthday. Citizens over the age of 80 are eligible for the pension, despite no national insurance contributions.

The grandmother of nine, who lives in a care home in Addlestone, Surrey, with dementia is finally receiving her weekly pension after her daughter sought assistance from Sir Steve Webb, the former pension minister. Helen told the Metro that she had never heard of a pension for people over 80 and only learnt about it a few weeks ago. She added that expenses of care homes had been making her nervous and the news made her feel relieved as Bradshaw had only been living on a small amount of pension from her jobs in Canada.

Although the former nanny and hotel worker has received backdated payments up to £4,000 (Rs 4,12,753) the remaining amount is lost forever. Helen told the media outlet that even though she is glad that her mother is receiving it now, it shouldn'thave taken so long to find out about it. She added that it was a huge amount that they missed and surely, there would be several others in the same boat too. She encouraged others to look into what they are entitled to and expressed her thanks to Webb.

