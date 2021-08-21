UK Woman Left 'Shaking' Because Cashier Scanned Items 'Too Fast'

Shopping at the grocery stores, people generally hope to get past the billing counter quickly and if you get a fast cashier, there is nothing like it. However, for this woman from northern England’s Guisborough, the ‘ferocious’ speed of a cashier at the local grocery store was the cause of a traumatic experience. Sharing her recent experience at a local Aldi store while speaking to TeessideLive, the woman said that she was at the store with her three kids for the usual shopping. Things were going pretty smooth like every other time, till she had an encounter with the “disgracefully rude" cashier.

The woman said that the cashier was scanning her grocery items at a breakneck speed that caused them to fall on the floor. He was going on like a slot machine and refused to slow down even as a tower of items got collected at the edge of the parking area.

The cashier responded to the woman that it was her fault that she was not packing quickly enough. However, the woman just was not able to match the speed and asked him to stop the scanning. She felt that he was just throwing items at her.

The woman tried holding back but when a tin finally fell on the floor, she broke down while shaking. After this, another staff member walked up to the counter and tried to handle the situation before the ‘rude’ cashier walked away.

While the woman appreciated the efforts of the other staff members, she said that the incident had knocked off her confidence. The woman said that she was worried about entering the grocery chain store where she had been shopping for over 10 years now.

Responding to the woman’s experience at the store, Aldi spokesperson said that their staff members were trained to work at a pace that’s suitable for each individual customer. The company has now apologized to her and assured her that she won’t have to experience this behaviour again in the future.

