UK Woman Left With Serious Burns After Egg Poaching Hack Goes Wrong

We all love watching cooking hacks so that we can save some time in the kitchen, but it turns out that some of these hack videos should be posted with a warning. A similar TikTok video went viral that showed how an egg can be poached to runny perfection by sticking it in a microwave for 90 seconds, thus saving a lot of time. Without thinking twice about the poorly hatched poaching trick, a 25-year-old woman from England’s Farnworth town tried to poach an egg in her microwave on July 2.

The woman Chantelle Conway told the local media that she had boiled the kettle and filled a cup before cracking the raw egg into the water and putting it in the microwave for 10 seconds. She then put a cold spoon into the boiling water to remove the poached egg, but it backfired horribly. The contents of the cup literally blew up in her face as she was leaning over the cup, thus leaving her with serious burns. This happened because the clash of temperatures caused the water to burst out of the cup.

The victim shared her experience in a TikTok video that she posted on July 4. In the clip, Conway could be seen lying in bed with horrific facial burns. Her entire face and neck seemed to have suffered severe burns. She revealed that the burns had left her screaming in agony when the incident took place in her kitchen.

Interestingly, Conway claims she has been cooking poached eggs in the microwave for the past two years before it went wrong this month. But now she has been so traumatised by the fiasco that she has vowed never to eat an egg again. Further in the public service announcement, she warned other home cooks against poaching an egg in the microwave. The post has now received more than 1.2 lakh views.

