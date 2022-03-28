UK Woman Lets Abandoned Bird Nest in Her Hair for 84 Days

A woman recently shared the story of how she took care of a bird for almost three months that nested in her hair and thought of her as its mother, after being abandoned by its flock. Hannah Bourne-Taylor, a resident of London, relocated to Ghana to start her new life and work there as a photographer and copywriter. One day, in 2018, during the rainy season, a particularly bad thunderstorm resulted in a fledgling finch – barely a month old – separating from its flock. Hannah found the bird and the blown nest that fell from a mango tree due to strong winds. “He was the size of my little finger, with feathers the colour of Rich Tea biscuits, inky eyes, and a small bill like pencil lead,” Hannah wrote while narrating her journey to The Guardian.

Hannah took the little birdie in and started taking care of him. She also consulted an expert to become cognizant about the ways she could take care of her. The expert, Hannah said, told her that it would take roughly 12 weeks for the flinch to get prepared for the wild. “As far as he was concerned, I was his mother. For the next 84 days, the fledgling lived on me. We became inseparable,” writes Hannah.

She started feeding the bird termites. As Hanna used to chirp instinctively, the finch used to chirp back. He used to fall asleep in her palms. Hannah stated that for the next 84 days, the flinch lived on her. “We became inseparable. He would fly alongside me, or cling to me as I went from room to room in the house.” The bird used to make little nests in her hair, or on the groove of her collarbone which filled her “with awe.”

The bird grew each day. A few months later, his flock returned, after which, the bird used to interact with them. He grew stronger, more confident, and started spending time away from Hannah. This is when Hannah decided to let the flinch go. “I still cry when I think of him. Raising him taught me how to love in the present and changed me forever,” Hannah writes.

