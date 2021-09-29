UK Woman Locks Herself in Bedroom for Hours Terrified by a Plastic Crocodile

A woman from Yorkshire in northern England got the biggest shock of her life when she saw a life-sized crocodile sitting in the garden of her neighbour. However, she was flabbergasted over her foolishness when the truth came out.

Sarah Jayne Ellis, a nurse from River Aire area in West Yorkshire assumed that the crocodile in the neighbour’s garden was real as a lot of crocodiles have been spotted in the area recently.

According to the Daily Mail, Ellis was shutting the window blinds in the bedroom when she saw the crocodile in the garden of her neighbour which looked real.

After this incident got much publicity, the neighbour of Ellis came out and told everyone that he had bought a plastic model of a crocodile in order to scare off animals such as dogs and cats. He told Daily Mail that he got it from Florida for his son in 2000. Now that he is a grandfather, his grandson plays with it. On September 20, he had kept it on the grass like any other day, but was completely unaware that it might scare the neighbours. Making a fun of the incident he said that his neighbour Ellis did not think of coming to him to check about spotting the crocodile.

As soon as Ellis saw the crocodile, she ran away and locked herself in the bedroom, refusing to come out for hours. Since the crocodile looked real and was about 4-5 feet long, she mistook it to be a real one.

In fact, she showed her sister-in-law a picture of the animal and both women agreed that the crocodile was real. However, they assumed that it moved away after it vanished from the lawn after a couple of hours.

Actually the area where Ellis lives is near the Arie river. Although wild animals are not commonly found in Yorkshire, there is always a possibility for a croc or two to come up anytime to the residential areas.

