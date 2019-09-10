UK Woman Marries Tree To Save Country Park After Being Inspired by Mexican Activists

Drawing inspiration from female environmental activists in Mexico, a woman in the United Kingdom has “married” a tree to stop authorities from constructing a bypass through a country park. 34-year-old Kate Cunningham from Melling “tied the knot” at Rimrose Valley Park in Litherland in the presence of family members and friends, Liverpool Echo reports. The ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon and was performed by local actor, musician, and poet, Davy Edge.

Cunningham announced that she would change her name to Kate Rose 'Elder', in honour of the species of the tree. "At first it was just an idea. Then we decided that we were going to make it happen," the mother of two told Echo ahead of her big day. "It's a great day for all the local community to come together. It's our day."

Rallying under ‘The Friends of Rimrose Valley’, local residents have been opposing the a bypass proposed by the Highways England through Rimrose Valley on the grounds that the new road will ruin a valued green space, according to Mirror UK.

But authorities maintain that the £250 million three-mile long dual carriage is aimed at easing traffic congestion into the Port of Liverpool.

Cunningham said that she drew inspiration from female activists from Mexico who held similar ceremonies to bring attention to illegal logging and land clearing. She expressed hope that her symbolic wedding to the tree would draw attention to the campaign to save Rimrose Valley park.

The former primary school behaviour support assistant said that her family and boyfriend had been very supportive of the move.

"My oldest son was initially embarrassed when I told him I was going to do it, but now he has decided to come to the ceremony. It means a lot to him to be there. My dad has been very supportive. He's been out in his van helping to organise everything for the big day,” she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.