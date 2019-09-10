Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

UK Woman Marries Tree To Save Country Park After Being Inspired by Mexican Activists

The woman announced that she would change her name to Kate Rose 'Elder', in honour of the species of the tree.

Updated:September 10, 2019, 5:21 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UK Woman Marries Tree To Save Country Park After Being Inspired by Mexican Activists
Representational photo
Loading...

Drawing inspiration from female environmental activists in Mexico, a woman in the United Kingdom has “married” a tree to stop authorities from constructing a bypass through a country park. 34-year-old Kate Cunningham from Melling “tied the knot”  at Rimrose Valley Park in Litherland in the presence of family members and friends, Liverpool Echo reports.  The ceremony was held on Saturday afternoon and was performed by local actor, musician, and poet, Davy Edge.

 

Cunningham announced that she would change her name to Kate Rose 'Elder', in honour of the species of the tree. "At first it was just an idea. Then we decided that we were going to make it happen," the mother of two told Echo ahead of her big day. "It's a great day for all the local community to come together. It's our day."

 

Rallying under ‘The Friends of Rimrose Valley’, local residents have been opposing the a bypass proposed by the Highways England through Rimrose Valley  on  the grounds that the new road will ruin a valued green space, according to Mirror UK.

 

But authorities maintain that the £250 million three-mile long dual carriage is aimed at easing traffic congestion into the Port of Liverpool.

 

Cunningham said that she drew inspiration from female activists from Mexico who held similar ceremonies to bring attention to illegal logging and land clearing. She expressed hope that her symbolic wedding to the tree would draw attention to the campaign to save Rimrose Valley park.

 

The former primary school behaviour support assistant said that her family and boyfriend had been very supportive of the move.

 

"My oldest son was initially embarrassed when I told him I was going to do it, but now he has decided to come to the ceremony. It means a lot to him to be there. My dad has been very supportive. He's been out in his van helping to organise everything for the big day,” she added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram