UK Woman, Mother of 3, Dies After Eating Dessert Made of Peanut

The death of 31-year old Hanna Scigala of New Castle recently left everyone in shock. Hanna had dinner with her children at night, but as soon as she ate peanut dessert, she passed away. According to the information in the public domain, the incident took place on January 4. At around 9:30 pm, after having dinner, Hanna went to eat peanut dessert. After this, suddenly her health started deteriorating.

Immediately, an ambulance was called to take her to the hospital. But unfortunately, she died on the way to the hospital. As per the doctor’s reports, Hanna suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital. Hence, she died. Her brain did not show any activity in the hospital. Her family decided to say goodbye to Hanna, and they switched off her life support system.

Hanna’s sister Stefani said in an interview with a news portal that she still cannot believe that Henna is no more. Hanna was allergic to nuts. Her parents used to check the ingredients of every dish. Nobody could understand why Hanna cooked a dessert made of peanuts. Even if she did make it, why did she eat it? Well, these questions are no less than a mystery now.

Hanna’s children now live with their maternal grandparents. However, they do miss their mother a lot. People often don’t realise how dangerous an allergy can be. Sometimes one might just have some reactions, but sometimes it can also lead to death.

Everyone needs to be very careful about the things they are allergic to.

