UK Woman Rolls in Zorb Ball in Supermarket to Prank Shoppers Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Videograb of woman in Zorb ball.

The shoppers stopped while buying things to stare as the woman rolled through the aisles in the supermarket.

Coronavirus scare has compelled people to resort to bizarre ways to protect themselves from the pandemic.

Amid the growing cases of infection, a woman in the UK decided to play a prank on shoppers at a supermarket. She rolled her way to the supermarket in a Zorb ball, leaving the shoppers shocked.

The shoppers stopped while buying things to stare as the woman rolled through the aisles in the supermarket. She was accompanied by a person who picked items for her from the shelves.

A shopper made the video of the incident and shared it on social media.


Video shared by the Sun.

However, the woman could not continue it for long as she was intercepted by a staff member who asked her to leave.

She was escorted to the exit gate by that member and a security guard.

The UK has been under lockdown due to rising cases of the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock have also tested positive for coronavirus.

Britain has recorded over 14,000 cases of infections and more than 750 deaths as of now. On March 25, the UK saw 43 deaths due to the pandemic in 24 hours against 87 on the previous day.

Coronavirus has hit the world badly with over 5.9 lakh people contracting the infection and more than 27K losing their lives to COVID-19.

