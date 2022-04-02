UK Woman Sets Guinness World Record for Eating Most Chicken Nuggets in a Minute

Leah Shutkever is a competitive eater like no other. A resident of the United Kingdom, 31-year-old Leah has as many as 27 world records. In the latest addition to the list, Leah, in just 60 seconds, managed to eat 19 chicken nuggets, weighing 352 grams. Leah broke the record which was previously held by Nela Zisser. Although she targeted to munch on 20 nuggets, she could manage to eat “only” 19. Leah is all about big numbers and breaking records. In 2020, she ate 770.1 grams of nuggets in three minutes. She broke the record snatching the title from Thomas Welborn who ate 746 grams of nuggets in three minutes. In 2020, Leah did something extraordinary as she broke 20 titles within the year.

Leah got into competitive speed eating when she was 23. The first challenge that kickstarted her journey into the world of competitive eating was by her own brother at a local restaurant. Since that challenge, she has not stopped eating and boggling minds. Leah has a substantial fan following on Instagram and YouTube where she keeps posting her record-making adventures.

Her record list, ever since she became a known face in the speed-eating world, includes the fastest time to drink 1 litre of gravy which she did in 1 min and 4.9 seconds, most spring rolls eaten in 1 minute where she ate 301 grams of spring rolls, and most chocolate truffles eaten in 1 minute without hands, where she ate 12 truffles.

