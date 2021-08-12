UK Woman Shocked to Find Out That Her Melted Baking Tray Was Actually Plastic

A UK woman was in shock after she found that her baking tray has melted in the oven. The woman named Tiana Lowe from Manchester, UK, bought a TILLGANG tray from furniture store IKEA worth £1 (Rs 103). As soon as she reached her home, Tiana loaded the tray with eight potato cakes and put them in the oven. However, a few moments later she was shocked to see the entire tray melted inside the oven. Her kitchen got filled with the smell of burning plastic as the tray dripped inside the oven. Tiana posted the picture of the molten tray on the timeline of IKEA’s Facebook handle and sarcastically wrote, “Well thanks IKEA for making your serving trays look like oven trays.” The post attracted a lot of attention on the social media platform.

Speaking to Mirror, Tiana said, “We could smell burning, so we opened the oven to find a big puddle of melted plastic and lots of black smoke coming out.” Tiana got the receipt of the tray and found out that it was a plastic tray. She admitted that she had not read the sticker on the tray, as it didn't feel plastic or look plastic due to the metallic paint. Tiana went on to add, “It was called TILLGANG and who knows what a TILLGANG is, but I thought it was a bargain so I went for it.” She also asked IKEA to make these trays actually look like plastic or change the colour, or put a giant warning sign on them so that others don't get confused.

Tiana is not the only one to witness this. Some others have also given the product a one-star review after their trays melted in the oven. Tiana has spent £18 on replacement oven trays, however, she hasn't been in touch with IKEA as she knows it’s her fault.

