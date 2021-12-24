UK Woman Shuns Shopping, Outside Food, Saves Enough to Buy House

A woman in the United Kingdom shunned shopping and bought herself a gorgeous house. Yes, you read that right. It is everyone’s dream to own a house and everyone plans their savings accordingly. A woman in the UK made some simple rules for herself that she bought her own house 3 years before her target. You will be surprised to know that she amassed a considerable amount of money for a house by shunning her luxury shopping.

Steph Naylor had set a target to buy a house for herself in 6 years, and she had been working very hard for it. In the meantime, she got the idea to save money by putting brakes on her lavish expenses. Her decision benefited her so much that she bought herself a house in just 3 years instead of 6.

According to a Mirror report, 32-year-old Steph Naylor broke up with her partner three years ago. She then set a target of buying a house for herself in 6 years. She has been working from home since the beginning of the pandemic and has also saved a lot of money during this period. However, owing to her house rent and bills she was finding it difficult to save money.

The woman took a different route for this and stopped shopping for herself. This small step helped her to collect money for the down payment of the house.

The woman stopped buying expensive clothes for herself and also stopped taking coffee from outside. Not just that, she stopped bringing food from outside saved a lot of money. Eventually, she deposited an amount of Rs 1.60 crore from her small savings for the down payment of her house.

