UK Woman Spends Sleepless Nights after Spotting 'Ghost' in House Party Photo

A woman is spending sleepless nights after spotting a ghost-like figure in a group photo that she was a part of. Rebecca Glassborow living in Coventry city of England, is convinced that she saw a scary looking woman in a picture that she took with her friends during an in-house party at their building. According to the report in Mirror news, the party took place last October. When the group of seven posed to get clicked, they were taken aback by the addition of this haunting figure joining them for the group photo.

The seemingly creepy figure in the background of the photo has created massive fear in Rebecca who has been unable to sleep properly since the incident. She has also convinced herself that the building is haunted after hearing a rumour about a death in the bathroom of the house where the picture was clicked.

"It's a photo that sends a shiver down your spine — it's actually quite scary," Rebecca was quoted as saying by the news daily.

The picture shows the group of seven, all women, raising their glasses while posing for the camera. However, a figure of a long-haired scary face is also visible behind the transparent curtains in the group photo.

The 30-year-old mother lives just one flat above the house where the picture was taken. Horrified after looking at the picture, the group started inspecting the room, but failed to find their answers.

"We don't know what it is — a few of us have said we think it's a woman with long brown hair. There was literally nothing around us and it just appeared in photos — it was really weird," Rebecca said while explaining the incident.

Rebecca's neighbour tried to infuse some positive energy in her by saying that she should be "more afraid of the living than the dead."

The mother, however, is not able to get past the incident and said she has thoughts at night about dark figures entering her bedroom.

