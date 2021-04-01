UK Woman Spent Rs 22 Lakh Hoarding 4500 Toy Horses, Her Collection's Worth Rs 58 Lakh Today

Life changed completely for 37-year-old Stephanie Nasello, when at the age of three she got her first toy horse a ‘My Little Pony’ toy. Bullied in school, the toy pony enthusiast found solace in pouring over catalogues and photos of the 1980s toys, where she found her escape and even made friends. Since then, Stephanie has gone on to collect 4500 toy horses which cost her a whopping $30,000 (Rs 22 lakhs). Although this might sound a bit lavish — many would say that such an amount is too much to spend on plastic toys — her entire collection could fetch her $80,000 (Rs 58 lakhs) i.e. if she decides to sell it.

So much is her love for these toys that she has a separate 26 feet x 13 feet room named The Pony Room dedicated to her collection. Her entire coterie, consisting of colourful ponies, are arranged orderly in well-lit shelves. Currently, her collection occupies 13 bookcases.

As per a Metro report, although Stephanie loves all the toys, her favourite ones are Diamond Dreams and Peppermint Crunch. While the MVP of her collection is undoubtedly the Greek mint-on-card Pony, valued at around $450 (Rs 33,000).

“It’s almost magical; you can’t walk in here and feel sad. Imagine finding the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow but it’s all rainbows – that’s my room!" shared Stephanie.

Stephanie goes all out to grow her collection. She relies on numerous sources to collect more toy horses. Some of her ways include scouring toy shops, second-hand shops, garage sales, and also websites that sell toys. It is surprising to see that many of her colourful horses are still in their carded boxes from the 1980s.

Who knew a minor gift by someone would ignite a lifelong passion in the 37-year-old?