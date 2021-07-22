UK Woman Stores Junk Food For Two Years to Show How it Decomposes Over Time

We all have our days when we crave junk food. With many online services fully capable to deliver our cravings to our doorstep without much ado, it has become easier to satiate those hunger pangs and this has only increased our craving for fast food. But how much of it is really good for us? Does it have any nutritional value? What does it do to our body? We all know the answers to these questions but still, continue to give in to temptation. But a TikTok user, Elif kandemir, recently shared her mother’s — who is a nutritionist and helps people in getting rid of obesity — little experiment revolving around junk food. She shared a video of this experiment on her TikTok handle.

Her mother stored a plethora of fast food items — like McDonald’s chicken nuggets burgers, chick, chips, sausage rolls, pizzas, and doughnuts — in her cupboard. Her mother stores junk food in order to prove that they don’t decompose like natural, unprocessed food items. She further stated that all these are ultra-processed food items that more than half of UK consumes on a daily basis. Needless to say, the video has left many people around the world appalled and made them question their food choices. Through this video both the mother and daughter aim to encourage people to make healthy life choices. The clip has garnered over 3.3 million views and is being voraciously consumed by people. In the video, one can see Elif exploring her mother’s pantry and explaining some crucial facts and observations.

In the past few years, many such fast food experiments have gained the attention of people and forced them to reconsider their food choices. Especially during a time like this, when we are sitting at home and ordering food every other day, it becomes really important that we change our lifestyle and this video seems to aim at doing the same.

