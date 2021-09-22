UK Woman Stunned After Seeing 4-foot-long Crocodile in Neighbour's Garden

A woman in Yorkshire, England, was left shocked after she saw a crocodile on the loose in her neighbour’s garden.

According to Mail Online, Sarah Jayne Ellis spotted what she believed to be a 4-foot crocodile scaly creature roaming freely in the garden. It is the latest in several sightings of a scaly beast around the area.

As soon as she spotted it, she captured it on her camera and said the creature looked real and it was around three or four-foot-long.

Speaking about the sighting, Sarah said that when she saw the crocodile, it wasn’t moving but after a couple of hours it had disappeared. Sarah is a nurse by profession and she was shutting the blinds in her bedroom when she saw it on the grass.

She showed the photo of the reptile to her sister-in-law Kate Ellis Holmes, who is a deputy headteacher from Huddersfield. Kate said after seeing the photo, her family was equally stunned.

“When Sarah was telling me the story, I was genuinely in disbelief. But when I saw the picture, I was shocked. I thought it was bizarre and a really interesting story," said Kate.

According to reports, it’s not the first sighting of a reptile in the area. In May last year, wildlife photographer Lee Collings from Yorkshire was shocked to come across what he believed was a crocodile or a caiman at the Fairburn Ings nature reserve in Castleford. Although, he was unable to get a picture before it scrambled away.

After Mr Colling claimed to see the beast, many came forward and claimed that they had also seen similar creatures at another nearby lake.

Speaking about the continuous sightings, Sarah said that the existence of reptiles in the region should be investigated, like every other day someone claims that they had seen the beast.

