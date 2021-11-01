UK Woman, Suffering From Rare Illness, Vomits 30 Times a Day, Surgery Soon

A 27-year-old woman from Leeds, England, is suffering from a rare illness that has left her in extreme pain. The woman is suffering from Gastroparesis, a gruelling condition that has left her vomiting up to 30 times a day.

Emily Webster expressed that her entire life came crashing down after she fell violently ill in 2016. According to LeedsLive, the woman has been suffering from the condition for the past five years.

Emily explained that the doctors initially informed her that she was suffering from a common condition called IBS but later it turned out that it was an incurable condition.

According to reports, around six percent of people in the UK suffer from Gastroparesis. In this rare condition, the stomach is partially paralyzed and cannot empty itself of the food normally.

The woman has spent the last few years of her life in the hospital, but now she is scheduled for surgery on November 11 this year.

She is going to get a gastric pacemaker. The device would regulate her digestion system and improve her life.

The surgery costs a staggering £9,500 (Rs 9,00,000) for which Emily has launched a fundraiser.

Emily expressed that she believes that this surgery will be the most special Christmas gift for she said that over the years she has lost many important moments of her life. Neither could she celebrate Christmas with family nor attend her best friend’s wedding.

She is very sad about this, but since the surgery has been finalized, she is hoping for a new life. Emily, on her fundraiser website, expressed that there was a time when her weight was reduced to just 31 kg, which is usually the weight of a 10-year-old girl.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.