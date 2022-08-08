UK Woman Survives Fatal Injuries, Her Body Was Almost Split in Half

Death is inevitable and no matter how hard you try; you cannot escape it. All mortal beings will die someday. But, there are miracles when someone survives after a close brush with fatal situations. This might be called good fortune due to which one survives even the worst accidents where chance of survival is almost zero. One such incident happened with Chloe Austin. She has started going to the office after recovering from her near-death experience.

Chloe Austin, a resident of Furness, England, fell from a swing and was almost split into two halves. Doctors said that the 21-year-old did not have any chance of surviving. But, Chloe proved everyone wrong. Her will to live surpassed all odds and she survived the fatal accident. She remained in coma for 22 days and after multiple surgeries Chloe is now as healthy as any other individual. She not only learnt to walk again, but will also be working with the same group of doctors that treated her.

The accident with Chloe happened last year in the month of August. The accident caused a fatal injury under her torso. She also sustained multiple fractures in her right leg. Her waist snapped and she was almost split into two halves. She was immediately taken to Lancanshire’s Royal Preston Hospital. After looking at her in such a bad condition, the doctors did not think she would survive. Her chances of survival were almost zero.

While talking to the Mirror, Chloe said that she had gone to an amusement park where she was on a ride when the accident happened. She felt a sudden jerk and fell from the ride causing the fatal injuries. The doctors even said that she would never be able to walk. But, 90 days later, Chloe not only survived, but she also defied all odds to learn to walk again and is now leading a normal and happy life.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here