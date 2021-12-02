UK Woman Transforms Old Ambulances into Beautiful Campervans, Earns Lakhs

Everyone wishes to own a house one day, and that, too, a unique one. But there are also people like Samantha Bond, who possesses a unique talent. Samantha, who lives in Bristol, United Kingdom, transforms old ambulances into homes. And the woman has been able to pay off a big loan with the help of this talent.

When she started working, she owed £30,000, roughly Rs 30 lakh, which she was able to pay off after working on people’s old ambulances and turning them into campervans.

According to reports, Samantha works almost all over Europe and transforms old and useless ambulances into beautiful campervans. She, then, sells these ambulances-turned-campervans for £15000-18000, roughly Rs 16-19 lakh.

According to a report in the Sun, she usually uses old things to make these vans, the reason every campervan looks different. Samantha bought her first ambulance in 2012 in London. She prepared it and sold it with her stamp on it. However, at the time she had no idea that this could become her business. Later, she adopted it as her hobby and started making money from it. It takes her 6 months to make a campervan.

Since 2012, Samantha has bought eight ambulances. While the work is on five of them, three are ready as campervans.

People praise Samantha a lot for her creative work. She loves spending hours in her workshop and manufacturing these campervans. Samantha says that her work has changed her life and she is very happy with what she does.

