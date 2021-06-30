UK Woman Wants to Click Every Gravestone in Her County, Has Over 2 Lakh Photos So Far

A woman from Norfolk has picked up a strange hobby, as she uses her time to photograph all the gravestones and memorials in her country. And her job is becoming increasingly difficult to complete as people die every day.Lou Cocker, who is 48 years old, has photographed approximately 2,20,000 gravestones and memorials in over 700 Norfolk cemeteries and churchyards.

According to the Mirror, her photo collection stretches back to the 1600s - and Lou and her mother, Angela Parke, actually cleans up some of the older tombstones to make the inscription more legible.

Lou, from North Walsham, has invested over a decade amassing her picture collection, and she keeps databases of the gravestones she has shot thus far.

And as she records each gravestone, she submits the information to the genealogical website Findmypast in order to assist those who are looking for family relatives who are buried in Norfolk.

"I don't think it's something I'll ever be able to finish since people die every day." Says Lou.

Lou, a supermarket shift manager, said her "strange" interest began about 12 years ago when she began researching her own family history.

She claimed she was never interested in history in school, but when she started attempting to trace her own family tree and find their gravestones, I found it incredibly interesting.

She believes that this is extremely essential to accomplish for future generations so that they may be able to trace their ancestors.Her records and knowledge of her excavations are becoming so well-known that people are curious as to where they originated from.But, because she has so many photos, she has not had a chance to name them all yet. In some of the sites she has seen, there are literally thousands upon thousands of gravestones in a single cemetery or graveyard.

