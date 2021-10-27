UK Woman Went off Social Media And It Did Wonders to her Weight

A woman in the United Kingdom has claimed that deleting her social media accounts helped her lose weight. Brenda Finn (33), who is now a super-slimmer, has revealed how she pulled it off. Brenda, from Woodside Park, north London, has removed herself from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. She said that her absence on these social media platforms became the reason behind shedding the extra weight. Brenda, a self-employed candlemaker, had always “been a bit chubby”. However, she saw her size grow to a size 22 between 2016 and 2019 because of bad and unhealthy eating habits. After hitting 98 Kg weight in August of last year, she vowed to change her lifestyle. However, social media platforms had become a hurdle for her in adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Blaming social media, Brenda said that these platforms are flooded with constant posts and advertisements about unhealthy food and hence she was not able to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Brenda who was a “social media addict” decided to leave no stone unturned in getting perfect weight. She followed “no excuses" and went on to delete her account from all the social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. After a few days her weight began to plummet, Dailystar reported.

Now, she has lost more than a third of her body weight. She is 61 Kg now.

Brenda said: “When I realised how distracting Facebook and Instagram were from my progress, I shut off from it all. It was hard to say goodbye to my social media but it was the best decision I ever made.”

“I can’t believe how good I feel - I’m fitter, I eat a healthy diet and I feel so much more alive,” she said.

Now, she has adopted a healthy lifestyle and is eating only healthy food to maintain an ideal weight.

In an another incident where famous dancer-choreographer shares about her weight loss journey and it has taken the internet by storm with her stunning weight loss transformation. The 41-year-old has been sharing pictures from her workout sessions on social media and setting fitness goals with each passing day. On Tuesday, she shared a series of pictures on Instagram showcasing her weight loss journey.

Sharing the post, she wrote that weight loss is not just a physical challenge but a mental one as well. Her caption reads, “Weight loss is not a physical challenge. It’s a mental one, little by little, day by day — One pound at a time.” In the pictures. she can be seen sweating it out in gym.

