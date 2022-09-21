UK Woman, Who Gave Up On A Permanent Job, Earns £1,000 Per Week As Delivery Agent

A stable lifestyle with a well-paid job and a place you can call home is an aspiration for many. But when an individual just starts their career, it is difficult to immediately find stability. Freshers often struggle to find a well-paid job, and it takes a few years for them to get there. However, a 22-year-old from the UK has proven this to be a myth by raking in £1,000 (approximately INR 90,000 according to the current exchange rate) in one week by working for several delivery apps at the same time.

Lad Bible reported that Atlanta Martin was working as a flight dispatcher at the Gatwick Airport when she started figuring out ways to earn some extra cash from a side hustle in July 2019. The 22-year-old mom-of-one then decided to sign up as a delivery driver as she could pull it off with her existing job and lifestyle.

However, the woman realised that she could make much more money just by being a delivery executive full-time and make close to £1,000 in a week by working 11 hours a day. This made her quit her stable job two years later in 2021. Atlanta, who is from Worthing, West Sussex, told the news outlet that she is really happy doing the job full-time as she can choose her hours and earn the same as before or more, depending upon her needs. “It was a risk as delivering is self-employed and the money is not guaranteed, but I have no regrets and it is working really well!”, she added.

Atlanta chose to earn some extra cash when she was on maternity leave. She expressed that it was getting difficult for her to continue working at the airport due to inflexible working hours and shift patterns. This made her quit her job and work as a delivery agent instead.

