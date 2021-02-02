UK Woman With Rare Condition Can Finally Sleep After Rs 35 Lakh Spinal Cord Stimulation Surgery

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a condition where the patient suffers from chronic pain in arms or legs. The cause of this condition is not clearly understood but those who suffer from it have a hard time as they experience continuous pain in the body. It is a rare condition and happens to one person in a million. A 22-year-old woman named Ruby Chamberlain from Leicestershire’s 'Houghton on the Hill' became the one in a million who suffered from this condition since she was eight years old. Ruby was diagnosed with CRPS years after she first started experiencing the pain as it is such a rare condition.

Speaking about her condition, Ruby said that in the year before her surgery, she could not sleep for more than 30 minutes at one time because of the chronic pain. She would have spasms for hours every single day. Her quality of life was severely affected due to the CRPS as with the lack of sleep, she could not go out, meet her friends and had to quit her job.

She tried to cure the condition by using several methods such as painkillers, physiotherapy and other ways. However, Ruby is finally able to sleep after a £35,000 surgery for spinal cord stimulation, reported LadBible.

The 22-year-old woman underwent the surgery in August 2020. In the surgery, a pacemaker-like battery pack was inserted under the skin of Ruby's wrist. This battery pack is also connected to electrodes in her spinal cord.

Her request to get this surgery via the UK's National Health Service was rejected. She was able to undergo the surgery after people donated money for the same and the decision has enabled her to lead a pain-free life.

The mechanism helps Ruby in falling asleep now. She has to press a button on the remote control and that blocks signals from going to her pain. Ruby can sleep peacefully and also participate in other activities with the help of this life-transforming surgery.

The spinal cord stimulation surgery has altered Ruby’s life. She is studying to get a degree in Economics. As per the report, her pain levels have now dropped by 80 percent improving the quality of her life. Ruby can now sit at the dining table with her family. She is also excited about going out again, particularly to the clubs.

Apart from doing yoga, Ruby can now also sit for hours and walk freely. These are some of the things that she could not do earlier because of CRPS.