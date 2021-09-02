UK Woman's Friend Mistakes her COVID-19 Test for Pregnancy Test

A businesswoman from Finchley, London, had a strange but hilarious text exchange when her friend mistook her positive Covid-19 test for a pregnancy announcement, leading to an awkward conversation about her symptoms.

After testing positive, 34-years-old Helen Phillips shared three positive pictures of her rapid lateral flow tests with a friend on Facebook Messenger.

As per the report by The Mirror, in the messages when Helen’s doctor friend asked her how she felt, she replied that she had a minor cough and sore throat but “nothing major". But later her friend asked her if she was happy about the result and that left Helen confused and to which she replied “About having Covid? I’m not ecstatic about it but as long as symptoms stay minor." It was then that both realised that they were talking about two very different tests. “Oh!!!!! I thought they were pregnancy tests," her friend said.

Joking about the incident, Helen said, “I hope my friends wouldn’t expect me to announce my pregnancy by sharing pictures of “pee sticks" on social media.”

Helen mentioned that she thought her friend knew her well enough to know that Helen would never inform her pregnancy with pictures of her pee stick.

Excusing the confusion, Helen’s doctor friend said, “I wondered why someone would mention having a cough and sore throat, but anyhow I just went with it."

“I didn’t think much about the pictures when Helen sent me. I was half asleep and it was 6 am when it happened. Helen and I have been best friends for years and it’s the sort of thing she’d do. It’s a good way to start the day, really," she further added.

Helen had been planning a work event for months but she tested positive just a day before the event, and now she is forced to take off from the work.

