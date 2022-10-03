Ukraine Bakery Beats Odds to Supply Bread to the Front Line

One of the two-large scale bakeries left operational in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, the Kostiantynivka bakery, has made sure to provide bread to the front line. While most of the grocery stores open in the morning when there is a respite from Russian shelling, this bakery has adjusted itself to the war. Every evening at 7, the workers arrive at the factory to begin kneading the dough. By morning they are ready to deliver bread to the stores. According to AP, the bakery produces about 17,500 loaves each day. Half of which is for the Ukrainian Military.

In April, the bakery lost its gas supply but the workers powered through the challenge. For they knew the civilians and the military needed the bread. The ovens were reconfigured to run on coal. Even though this system was not in use since World War II. The bakery director Oleksandr Milov tried six types of coal before finding the right one for the bakery. This change will also help the factory stay warm during the winters. Since there is a lack of gas, central heating is going to be a problem as the season turns.

They also had to fight through the inflation rate, the shortage of grains, and even losing their flour supplier. But Milov and his workers have tried to keep the bread as affordable as possible. Even changing the recipe.

Every day at the crack of dawn, 20 drivers arrive to pick up the deliveries. They not only deliver the loaves to the cities but also to the half-empty villages that have now turned into front lines.

According to reports, another bakery is still operational in Druzhkivka. But the bakery there and in Kostiantynivka are unable to produce enough bread for the estimated 3,00,000 people in the Ukrainian-controlled part of the Donetsk region. Some entrepreneurs in the Southern Region buy bread from the neighbouring regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia. Others look to the small bakeries run by supermarkets.

