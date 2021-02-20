Ukraine Govt Puts Undergarments for Auction after Confiscating it from Loan Defaulter

Strange things are happening in Ukraine as a recent Facebook post shows the state agency auctioning off several types of women underwear. In a Facebook post, which has now gone viral, Ukraine’s The System of Electronic Bidding for Arrested Property (SETAM) explained that it is unfortunate that they are auctioning off something like underwear when they wish they were posting something like the sale of a piece of corporate rights from the Sumy Machine-Building Science and Technology Organization to pay off the wages of robots.

However, the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine had to take the drastic step after the man who was selling the underwears was a person who is currently a debtor within executive proceedings No. 63239355. The man was illegally selling underwear on the sidewalk in Kryvyi Rih. According to Ukrainian law, a person cannot carry out trade and that is why the authorities had to confiscate his property. The Facebook post by the state-owned agency further mentioned that they confiscated 36 lots of lingerie items from the man and put them up for sale at the OpenMarket electronic auction.

The collection of underwear includes several shades and designs and are priced at 19.41 Ukrainian hryvnia. Speaking to BBC, Setam manager Davyd Salakhutdinov explained that the brand-new underwear seized in Kryvyi Rih came from an unlicensed stallholder and the seizure was related to illegal business activity, not for debts. This is not the first time that state agencies in Ukraine are selling off strange items. There have been reports of cows and sheep being auctioned off by the state-owned agencies and with the coronavirus pandemic, the number of registered Ukrainian debtors has increased above 2 million, reported BBC. In 2020, the number of debtors grew by 3,00,000 according to official data, mentioned in the report.

Last year, two confiscated pet dogs were put up for sale in a similar manner by the government of Ukraine and ended up receiving netizens’ flak. Speaking to BBC, Justice Minister Denis Malyuska said that they have to confiscate pets from their owners even though they are taken because of their former owners' insolvency. It turns out for the best when pets have been badly treated, he told BBC.

Criticising the move, an opposition MP said that bailiffs should not be seizing innocent dogs to extract money from the indebtors.