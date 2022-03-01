As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the besieged country has caught everyone’s imagination and hitherto unknown facts about Ukraine have been emerging. One of the facts that has awed people is that Ukraine’ president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, used to be an actor. In fact, he starred in a show where he played the president of the country. A few years later, he did become the head of the country. Besides this, social media has been filled with his acting and dance clips. Revealing another such detail about Zelenskyy, British actor Hugh Bonneville tweeted that the Ukrainian president was the voice for Paddington Bear in Ukraine. Paddington is a popular family movie and Bonneville was part of the British production.

“Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear."

Until today I had no idea who provided the voice of @paddingtonbear in Ukraine. Speaking for myself, thank you, President Zelenskiy. #PaddingtonBear https://t.co/5VaMi201Fs— Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

“For those across the world who cherish the values of Paddington…"

Advertisement

For those across the world who cherish the values of Paddington… https://t.co/r5Kl5kTb7C— Hugh Bonneville 🇺🇦 (@hughbon) February 27, 2022

Netizens were amazed by this fact.

“This guy is unbelievable. If he were a character in a film you would say it’s too far fetched, yet… I’m guessing you also know he won DWTS for his moves…"

This guy is unbelievable. If he were a character in a film you would say it's too far fetched, yet… I'm guessing you also know he won DWTS for his moves…https://t.co/zT1bMqBOBr— Kim Cadwell (@kimtcadwell) February 27, 2022

“And he won Ukraine’s Strictly Come Dancing."

And he won Ukraine’s Strictly Come Dancing. https://t.co/40PJ94xUtI— Christine Carr 💙 (@ChristineCarr) February 28, 2022

“He’s also got a law degree and probably crochets as well."

He's also got a law degree and probably crochets as well.— Doghauss (@doghauss) February 27, 2022

“If when this is all over someone said he was the new James Bond no one would disagree with the casting."

If when this is all over someone said he was the new James Bond no one would disagree with the casting— Mark Olrog (@oggieuk) February 27, 2022

“I have a feeling the Paddington statue at Paddington station is going to get some flowers and a bit of blue and yellow decoration."

I have a feeling the Paddington statue at Paddington station is going to get some flowers and a bit of blue and yellow decoration— Simon Orchard (@OrchardSimon) February 28, 2022

A video of Zelenskyy has been going viral that shows him busting a move in a TV dance show “Tantsi z zirkamy" which is the Ukraine TV version of “Dancing with the Stars". The clip shows Zelenskyy in different outfits, dancing to different songs. As per USA Today, Zelenskyy and his partner on the show, dancer Olena Shoptenko, won it in 2006.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.