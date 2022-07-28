Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Faces Backlash As He Poses For Vogue Cover Amid War

Ukraine has been ravaged by war and the situation is only worsening with each passing day. Stories of devastation from Ukraine keep emerging every day. However, this time around, it is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who is facing the heat for doing a Vogue photoshoot.

The President, along with his wife, Olena Zelenska posed for the digital cover of Vogue magazine. The war in Ukraine started in February and the situation has only been deteriorating since then. While for one image, the couple can be seen sitting closer to each other, another showed them holding hands.

In another picture, Olena Zelenska can be seen posing with a broken vehicle. The photo also features Ukrainian soldiers, standing guard to the First Lady. The images have now been uploaded on Olena Zelenska’s Instagram handle and have been captured by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

In the caption, she mentioned that it has been a great honour. “And now I would like you to see every Ukrainian woman here, in my place. Who fights, volunteers, settles in a refugee camp, does her job under the sound of a siren, holds on under the occupation. She has the right and deserves to be on the covers of the whole world. Each of you, fellow Ukrainian women, is now the face and cover of our country,” she further wrote. Have a look:

The images have been reshared on Twitter by several users. One person wrote, “While we send Ukraine $60 billion in aid Zelenskyy is doing photoshoots for Vogue Magazine. These people think we are nothing but a bunch of suckers.” Another person commented, “Nah. We think you’re a bunch of manipulative grifters with no moral compass. And yes. I used pronouns.”

Ukraine is nothing but a dictatorship country a slush fund for the white privileged people in the government!!!!

Meanwhile, earlier Zelenskyy had auctioned off his very well-known khaki zip-up fleece for £90,000 (₹85,43,505.62) at a charity auction in London. The starting price of the garment was set at £50k, however, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the buyers to bid higher. Before the auction, Zelenskyy held a virtual address at the event. He appreciated Britain and its premier Boris Johnson for their support. He further stated that the Russian troops have destroyed almost 400 health facilities, including hospitals, and maternity hospitals. He further highlighted the problems that Russia has posed to Ukraine and Europe.

