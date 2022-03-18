Ukraine President Zelensky Gets an Assam Tea Named after Him

Aromica Tea, an Assam-based startup, has launched a CTC tea named after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to “honour his valour and courage" in the face of Russian invasion. Ranjit Barua, the director of Aromatic Tea, told news agency PTI that the brand ‘Zelenskyy’, a strong Assam CTC tea, was launched.

“The basic idea is to honour the valour and courage of the Ukrainian president who rejected the US offer to escape the war-torn Ukraine. Zelenskyy said he does not need a free ride but ammunition. This shows his character," Mr Barua maintained. The Ukranian, “knowing fully well that victory is nowhere near", is still fighting. “We are trying to draw an analogy between his character and valour and that of the Assam tea," he said. The brew will be available for sale online, he added.

Netizens lauded the idea.

“Like the strong Assam tea, Zelenskyy also symbolises strength in today’s context."

Ukraine, on the other hand, imported 1.73 mn kg tea from India during the year. Tea planters and exporters have recently expressed concern over their possible impact on shipments to Russia amid the war. Exporters fear that payments, which are usually in dollars, would get affected with the US having imposed sanctions on Russia.

The Kremlin on Thursday said Russia was putting colossal energy into talks on a possible peace deal with Ukraine that could swiftly stop the Russian military operation there. “Our delegation is putting in colossal effort and demonstrates more readiness towards them than the other side,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

(With inputs from PTI)

