Ukraine President Zelenskyy's Emotional Speech Gets Standing Ovation at European Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered an emotional speech at the European Parliament, after which he received a standing ovation from everyone present. A video of it is now going viral on social media. As per an NBC report, Zelenskyy told the European Parliament that Ukrainians are fighting for their rights, freedom and survival. The Ukrainian people are very much motivated, he said. He added that Ukraine is also fighting to be an equal member of Europe and claimed that the European Union would be stronger for it. The speech came in the heels of Zelenskyy’s application for Ukraine to get immediate membership in the European Union. His impassioned speech also caused a translator to tear up on live TV.

Standing ovation for @ZelenskyyUa, President of Ukraine from the whole of the European Parliament. We #StandWithUkraine️ to defend democracy, human rights and peace. pic.twitter.com/5E0dzZrerO — Michael Bloss 🇪🇺❤️🇺🇦 (@micha_bloss) March 1, 2022

Member of European Parliament, Riho Terras tweeted, “An unbelievable speech by @ZelenskyyUa at @Europarl_EN “I don’t read from paper, the paper phase is over, we’re dealing with lives. Without you Ukraine will be alone. We’ve proven our strength; we’re the same as you. Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death"."

Advertisement

An unbelievable speech by @ZelenskyyUa at @Europarl_EN “I don’t read from paper, the paper phase is over, we’re dealing with lives. Without you Ukraine will be alone. We’ve proven our strength; we’re the same as you. Prove that you’ll not let us go. Then life will win over death” pic.twitter.com/UjdjIsPHm2— Riho Terras (@RihoTerras) March 1, 2022

The most deserved standing ovation in the history of the EU @ZelenskyyUa pic.twitter.com/k4tq7KHIsD— Scott Galloway (@profgalloway) March 1, 2022

The European Parliament gives Volodymyr Zelenskyy a standing ovation.He ended his speech with "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness. Glory to Ukraine!" #UkraineRussiaWar #RussiaInvadesUkraine #Kyiv pic.twitter.com/LWcpJOj81s — Beth Boykins (@BethBoykins22) March 1, 2022

As Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s second largest city, Kharkiv, Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament vowing "nobody will break us."This was met with a standing ovation Accept Ukraine into the European Union immediately. pic.twitter.com/IaWHdri5cC — flexghost. (@flexghost1) March 1, 2022

Just as the Russian invasion of Ukraine was beginning, another of Zelenskyy’s speeches had gone viral. Zelensky addressed his nation, and also addressed Russians while speaking in Russian. His speech was touted as “heartbreaking" and “moving" and excerpts from it went viral on social media. Zelenskyy’s speech rang out as a message of peace. As per a translation by Anton Troianovski, a journalist at New York Times, Zelenskyy said in his address to Russians, “Listen to the voice of reason. The people of Ukraine want peace, the authorities in Ukraine want peace… We don’t need war."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.