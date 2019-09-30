Ukraine President's Faux WhatsApp Chat of World Leaders Has Got the Internet Talking

The sixth and current President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky was previously actor, a screenwriter, a producer, and also a comedian. So, he is expected to be the funniest world leader, and he has, indeed, kept that title intact.

Volodymyr Zelensky had an official presentation at the 16th annual Yalta European Strategy Meeting which took place between the 12th and 14th of September.

According to Indy 100, Rema Rajeshwari, a district police chief in India, had friends who attended the event and told her about the funny presentation that Zelensky had shown to the guests.

The video was later tweeted by Rema from her official Twitter account.

The President of Ukraine made a presentation at a conference, this was his opening... Hilarious take on the global state of affairs. Do watch. Part I👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/gHA4LbV5W7 — Rema Rajeshwari IPS (@rama_rajeswari) September 21, 2019

During the dinner portion of his official day, he decided to upload a hilarious fake WhatsApp group called "WORLD LEADERS GROUP".

The group plays out diplomacy in the video and he manages to make light of a number of series issues including North Korea’s nuclear weapons, Brexit and Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

At one point North Korea is added to the conversation and sends the group rocket emojis, prompting the USA to respond:

"Great stickers but you don’t have to send them to me."

In another, Ukraine writes: "We would like to discuss the credit issue…” thereby prompting the IMF to leave the fictional group.

There was also a cheeky reminder about US President Donald Trump’s past issues with a woman with a text “You are such a beautiful lady…” before deleting it and writing:

“Sorry, wrong chat."

Of course, after this video was shared online, it was quick to go viral with many taking jibes at the world leaders.

