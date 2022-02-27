Did Today's Worldle Just Make Everyone Pay Attention to Ukraine?

As news about the Ukraine-Russia war keeps pouring in, players of the geography game Worldle shared on Twitter that their entry for the day was Ukraine. Worldle is a geo-game where the player is asked to guess the name of a country or territory from the map. If the guess is wrong, the player is told how close she is and the distance from the correct answer. It is a free web browser game that can be found here. On Saturday, players shared their Worldle scoreboard online with maps of Ukraine.

“Good to see Worldle include all of Ukraine."

Good to see Worldle include all of Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2PsJwCP6SE— Matt (@mattrondavis) February 27, 2022

“Always my first guess. Slava Ukraini!"

“The Worldle today is Ukraine."

The Worldle today is Ukraine 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/xTs3RbvIOr— Millicent Bystander (@bisantian) February 26, 2022

“Was waiting for Worldle to do Ukraine."

Was waiting for Worldle to do Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/xuv9ifTu2H— wpmcgee (@wpmcgee) February 27, 2022

“Look at Worldle recognizing Crimea as part of Ukraine."

Look at Worldle recognizing Crimea as part of Ukraine 👏(Sorry to give away todays Worldle but it’s okay because only nerds like me play Worldle) pic.twitter.com/yrJttzDhoH — 🇦🇺 Stefan von Imhof (@stefanvonimhof) February 26, 2022

“I’ll say it louder for the folks in the back. All of this is Ukraine. Worldle knows what’s up."

I’ll say it louder for the folks in the back. All of this is Ukraine 🇺🇦. Worldle knows what’s up. pic.twitter.com/8tlqZpL1Uk— A.S. for a Free Ukraine (@hotdietpepsi_) February 27, 2022

“Don’t care if I’m spoiling but even Worldle knows that all of this is Ukraine."

Don't care if I'm spoiling but even Worldle knows that all of this is Ukraine pic.twitter.com/HoYYq439q0— McLuvin 🇺🇸 🇺🇦 (@I_AmMcLuvin) February 27, 2022

“Ukraine on #Worldle today. "

“Hat tip to the folks at Worldle today. Glory to Ukraine."

Hat tip to the folks at Worldle today.Glory to Ukraine pic.twitter.com/LYktGzuPLm — Niall Holden (@rup31) February 26, 2022

“Sorry #Worldle players if I spoiled this one… but yes, this is #Ukraine."

Sorry #Worldle players if I spoiled this one… but yes, this is #Ukraine 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/QiWMzC1Dpy— Ehab Al-Otibi إيهاب العتيبي (@EhabOtibi) February 26, 2022

Russian leader Vladimir Putin unleashed a full-scale invasion on Thursday that has killed dozens of people, forced more than 50,000 to flee Ukraine in just 48 hours and sparked fears of a new Cold War in Europe. India is ‘deeply disturbed’ by recent turn of developments in Ukraine, said India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. Urging that all efforts be made for the immediate cessation of violence and hostilities, he said no solution could ever be arrived at the cost of human lives.

Speaking at the UNSC meeting on Ukraine, Tirumurti said India was also deeply concerned about the welfare and security of the Indian community, including a large number of Indian students in Ukraine. “Contemporary global order has been built on UN Charter, international law and respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states. We agreed to the Russian Federation’s President’s proposal. Currently, the parties are debating the location and timing of the negotiation process during these hours. The sooner negotiations begin, the better the chances of returning to normalcy,” he said.

