Ukraine Soldiers Who told Russian Warship 'Go F*ck Yourself' Honoured with Postage Stamp

The courage of the Ukrainian soldiers who told a Russian warship ‘f*ck yourself’ is being immortalised on a postal stamp. Emine Dzheppar, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced in a tweet that the gesture by the soldiers of Snake Island, which received admiration from around the world, is being honoured by the Ukraine state postal company. The 13 soldiers who had refused to surrender Snake Island to Russian forces and famously said “go f**ck yourself" were believed to be dead initially, however, it was later found that they might be alive.

“The postage stamp named “Russian warship, go f**k yourself!" will appear in Ukraine. The sketch by artist Boris Groh received the most votes and will soon be published by Ukraine’s state postal company."

The postage stamp named "Russian warship, go f**k yourself!" will appear in🇺🇦. The sketch by artist Boris Groh received the most votes and will soon be published by Ukraine's state postal company.🇺🇦✌️#StandWithUkraine#StopRussianAgression pic.twitter.com/ByYAzw2tYq— Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) March 12, 2022

The stamp shows a lone soldier flipping off a warship. It was chosen through a contest held by the postal department to find the best possible stamp to honour the bravehearts. Over 1,700 people out of 8,000 voted for this work of Ukrainian artist Boris Groh.

When the news broke out initially, a Ukrainian official had said 13 soldiers had been killed and he circulated an audio clip that he and media outlet Ukrainskaya Pravda said was an exchange between Ukrainian and Russian forces. “This is a Russian warship. I propose you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise you will be bombed."

“Russian warship, go f*ck yourself," came the reply.

According to initial reports, the 13 border guards died after refusing to surrender Snake Island, which is located 186 miles (300 kilometres) west of Crimea, to a Russian air and sea bombardment. Later, Russia’s defence ministry said 82 Ukrainian soldiers on the island had surrendered to them voluntarily. It made no mention of carrying out strikes or inflicting casualties.

