'Ukraine Take Shelter' Created by 19-year-old Student is Helping Refugees Find Homes

A 19-year-old Harvard University student has made an online platform to help Ukrainian refugees find new temporary shelters around the world. Avi Schiffman, who is a neurophilosophy student at Harvard University, has launched a website named Ukraine Take Shelter to help more than two million Ukrainian refugees, who have lost their houses to the war, find new places to settle in temporarily. The student said that the tools out there to help the Ukrainian refugees find places to stay were really sub-par, reported The Independent. “Many of these refugees are escaping on foot amid explosions and shelling. They are stressed and confused and scared and they are in new countries where they don’t understand the language,” he was quoted as saying.

Avi Schiffman also said that the people are expected to go to a government website that is full of jargon and have a long waitlist for them to have a shelter. The portal was launched last week and since then, thousands of listings have come up from people around the world. Not only are people offering rooms, but also couches, annexes and entire homes to stay in. As of Friday, there were 5,000 active listings.

Advertisement

While most of the listings are in neighbouring countries close to Ukraine, people have also offered their places to stay from countries like the USA, Canada and Israel. Meanwhile, CBS News reported that a US official stated that around 5000-6000 Russian troops may have been killed in the first two weeks of Russia’s war on Ukraine. However, the official added that the number might even be close to 3,500 as it is difficult to assess the fatalities in real time.

The official added that the casualties were still under control as compared to some of the World War II battles. The official couldn’t state the number of wounded Russian soldiers but most wars have a ratio of 3:1 in terms of wounded and killed soldiers. So, the number of injured Russian soldiers after two weeks of the war could be 15,000-18,000.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.