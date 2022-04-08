Ukraine War: Russian Influencers are Cutting up Chanel Bags to Protest 'Russophobia'

Russian influencers and models are destroying their Chanel bags after the luxury brand banned sale of goods to Russians if they planned to take it back to their country. The brand that they are complying to the trade restrictions imposed by the European Union on Russia after it attacked Ukraine. The move was decried by Russian influencers and called it ‘Russophobia’. Russian actor Marina Ermoshkina uploaded a video on Instagram in which she cuts a Chanel bag into two with a pair of shears. She said that she cannot stand by a brand that supports ‘Russophobia’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marina Ermoshkina (@amazing_marina)

Russian model Victoria Bonya, who has 9.3 million followers on Instagram, followed suit and cut up her black Chanel sling bag on camera. She wrote: “Never seen any brand acting so disrespectful towards their clients as @chanelofficial #byebyeCHANEL."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VICTORIA BONYA (@victoriabonya)

However, a few Twitter users felt that instead of destroying the bags, the models could have donated some money to Ukraine.

“An idea for these instagram bloggers: if you are bent on getting rid of Chanel bags, why don’t you sell them and donate the money to a Ukrainian charity of choice? Who knows, maybe there’d be less russophobia, if you showed you had an ounce of humanity left in you."

An idea for these instagram bloggers: if you are bent on getting rid of Chanel bags, why don't you sell them and donate the money to a Ukrainian charity of choice? Who knows, maybe there'd be less russophobia, if you showed you had an ounce of humanity left in you. https://t.co/tuK3O0rd6s— Yana Morozova 🇺🇦 (@jane_in_vain) April 7, 2022

A few others felt that since the influencers had already paid for the bags, Chanel loses nothing.

“Why do people think destroying a product they’ve already paid for hurts the brand they bought it from?"

Why do people think destroying a product they’ve already paid for hurts the brand they bought it from? https://t.co/3DHaJZZz9C— Mike Madden (@MikeMadden) April 7, 2022

Over the last two months, leading global companies joined several others such as Netflix, Tiktok, Apple, Ikea and more to suspend services in Russia in a sign of support to Ukraine, following sanctions by the European Union, United States, and many other West countries on the Putin-led country. This trend of companies from varied sectors - tech, automobile, retail, entertainment - exiting began with Russia’s attempt to invade Ukraine, from where over 1.5 million people have now been displaced and forced to seek refuge in neighbouring countries such as Poland and Hungary.

