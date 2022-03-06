Ukraine's Airbnb Spaces are Being Booked Like Never Before, But There is a Twist

Despite the fact that Ukraine is in the midst of a conflict, Airbnb bookings in the country are at an all-time high. As Russia’s assault against Ukraine continues, individuals all around the world have come up with an unconventional approach to support Ukrainians by paying for their rent even though they are unable to visit the country. Social media is full of people posting about how they booked their stay in various Ukrainian cities to donate money to inhabitants who are experiencing significant financial difficulty and losses as a result of their neighbour’s aggression.

The starting point of this initiative was after a popular Instagram handle named Quentin Quarantino suggested the idea, prompting others to join in. Hundreds of individuals joined the initiative the next day and rented an Airbnb in the worst-affected districts of Ukraine. “Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on Airbnb. 24 hours later, hundreds of people are booking Airbnb in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas,” Quentin wrote online sharing some conversations between the hosts and the guests.

Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving pic.twitter.com/ai2Je8VKCt— IG: @quentin.quarantino (@quentquarantino) March 3, 2022

Airbnb has since come out in support of the campaign, announcing that all fees linked with those bookings will be waived, further encouraging people to join the initiative.

We can confirm we are waiving all guest and Host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time. https://t.co/WCQEFGIlXC— Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) March 3, 2022

Even the CEO of the San Francisco-based company, Brian Chesky, took to social media to express his thanks and gratitude for the overwhelming response.

In 48 hours, 61,406 nights have been booked in Ukraine. That's $1.9M going to Hosts in needSuch a cool idea from our community. Thank you https://t.co/MEitgKB5Eo — Brian Chesky 🇺🇦 (@bchesky) March 4, 2022

While many have urged others to participate, touting the programme as a simple notion that makes a significant difference, it’s the conversations that have people talking online. Many Ukrainians who were impressed by the notion expressed their gratitude for the funds. Others just stated that receiving a message of support and solidarity provides them with the strength to fight on.

We booked some nights in Kharkiv on AirBnB to try to send some tangible, immediate assistance. I wrote the hosts a message and received this back. Only sharing in case you’re not sure if it’s a helpful thing to do. pic.twitter.com/yGzRZVFflk— Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) March 4, 2022

Hoping this is a way to help #ukraine in some small way by booking an Airbnb to get funds quickly & directly to the people on the ground.If you want to help please read these messages from the lovely lady I booked with for some of the small towns that could most use it 🙏🏼❤️🏡 pic.twitter.com/9C6RRpoOrV — Caty Price (@caty_price) March 4, 2022

Another idea to help Ukrainian civilians quickly and directly: book apartments in #Ukraine on Airbnb (@Airbnb has waived all service charges) and tell the host to keep the money! I just did this with an apartment in Kyiv! Who’ll join me? 💙💛 (host’s name hidden for safety!) pic.twitter.com/OgGQHRGg2u — Jessica Langer, PhD (@DrJessicaLanger) March 3, 2022

The action comes after the home rental platform provided free shelter to 1,00,000 Ukrainian refugees earlier this week, as well as urged others to participate by donating their houses.

