Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska Liked Being Backstage But War Brought Her to Limelight

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, the first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, appeared on the special digital cover of the American magazine, Vogue. Olena was accompanied by her husband Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who also posed for the magazine.

The feature, which received backlash and got subjected to heavy trolling on the internet, discussed Olena’s journey from being a comedy writer to the first lady of war-torn Ukraine.

Olena, although maintained poise and grace throughout the interview, couldn’t hide the toll that the war had taken on her. She revealed how she did not seek the position of the first lady, ever. “I like being backstage – it suited me,” she told the US magazine. “Moving into the limelight was quite difficult for me. I am trying to do my best,” she added.

When Volodymyr was elected as the president of Ukraine in a landslide win in 2019, Olena had already made up her mind regarding the big changes that their family of four would go through. Recollecting the time when Volodymyr decided to run for the office, she said, “I respected his choice and I understood this was an important step for him to make. At the same time, I felt that my life and the life of my family would change radically.”

With Volodymyr winning the elections and chairing the role of the president and the unprecedented war declared by Russia, the family had not been able to spend time together like they used to, mentioned Olena.

Ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Olena has emerged as a unique wartime leader. She has devoted herself to helping the citizens of the country cope with the trauma by launching government initiatives, setting up mental-health hotlines, and arranging experts for clinical support, among others. Even before the war, Olena had been the face of many educational and nutritional programs for children in Ukraine.

Amid the excruciating tussle in the country, Olena is doing a job she never signed up for but is emerging as quite a performer when it comes to the role of a first lady.

