Ukraine's Twitter Account is Nuking Russia With Memes and Even Putin Can't Dodge This

As the tension between Ukraine and Russia mounts, @Ukraine, the country’s official Twitter handle, presents a unique front. Since last year, the people behind the handle have been posting memes on the situation as it unravelled. Among the first of this lot was a meme describing “living next to Russia" as the worst kind of headache. On January 22, when MFA Ukraine’s Twitter account wrote, “#OTD in 1990, >400k Ukrainians joined hands from Kyiv to Lviv to demand independence. It was our first #UkrainianWave. Today we face more than 100k [Russian] troops at our border. Join us for a new #UkrainianWave to support our right to choose our own path! RT #StandWithUkraine," @Ukraine amplified that call. Social media users at various junctures have stood awed at this unprecedented mechanism from the country’s Twitter account.

In a message to The Washington Post, the people behind Ukraine’s Twitter handle said, “We may not have nukes, but we have memes. Call it a security memeorandum." Here’s how it has panned out.

The people behind @Ukraine further told Washington Post that humour holds extraordinary power. Stating that an authoritarian power like Russia fears humour just as much as nukes, they said that memes achieve exactly that purpose.

The United States on Monday said that president Joe Biden will meet Russian president Vladimir Putin only if Russia does not invade Ukraine. France was seen leading the discussions to avert an all-out war between Ukraine and Russia as French president Emmanuel Macron spoke to Putin where it was agreed ‘in principle’ that the leaders of the US and Russia will meet at a summit. Macron’s meeting with Putin is being seen as a last-ditch effort to prevent a European war. “The President of the Republic spoke with the President of the United States, Mr. Joe Biden and the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin. He proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe. Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit,” a statement by the French presidency said.

