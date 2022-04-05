Ukrainian Architect Who Rescued Thousands During Chernobyl Disaster is Now a Refugee

Ukraine’s ongoing invasion by Russia has spurred a refugee crisis of immense magnitude. As of 18 March 2022, an estimated 6.5 million people have been displaced within the country. Amid this, stories of civilian courage and generosity have stood out like beacons of hope. Recently, the creators and friends of YouTube channel Yes Theory spent 96 hours at the Poland-Ukraine border to raise money for refugees. That was where- inside an office building doubling as a refugee shelter, with each room turned into a dorm - they met Maria Protsenko, the “heroic" woman who was one of the chief architects of the city of Pripyat. She was also the one to have helped thousands of people when the Chernobyl disaster broke out in 1986.

Protsenko was responsible for evacuating 28,000 people in three-and-a-half hours during the Chernobyl disaster. Thirty-six years later, she had to be evacuated out of her home with the help of her daughter, on the night of her birthday, when the “first bomb hit Kyiv". “We are for peace. We don’t need a war. We never attacked anyone and never wanted to. We are peaceful people," Protsenko says in the video. “We are for friendship and for peace. Let’s end this war."

Advertisement

Yes Theory shared the heartbreaking story of Protsenko on their YouTube channel. Her appeal is also the appeal of millions of Ukrainians who have been displaced since the war.

They also shared a photo of Protsenko on Instagram.

Yes Theory informed that Protsenko has since made it safely to Germany with her daughter. The comments echoed with Protsenko’s words: “I built a city and then buried it"; “All the people in the world stand up. Stand shoulder to shoulder. Stop this war". One commenter wrote: “She’s very welcome here in Germany… she’s such a strong woman, I aspire to be like her!"

Stories of immense civilian courage and tragedy have emerged out of the war- from little girls singing inside bomb shelters, grandmothers picking up rifles, beer breweries turning into Molotov cocktail manufacturers to journalists breaking down on live TV amid Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s impassioned appeals for peace.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.