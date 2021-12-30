Ukrainian Artist Creates Unique Masks Inspired by Science Fiction

Ukrainian artist Dmitry Bragin has created unique and mystifying masks inspired by steampunk designs that combine historical elements with anachronistic technological features inspired by science fiction. The masks cover the entire face of humans in metallic finishing and give a look of a superhero. He creates these masks using machine elements. The user of the mask seemingly transforms from a human to a hybrid of man and machine, reported My Modern Met which promotes positive cultures.

Steampunk, a kind of science fiction, takes its inspiration from 19th-century industrial steam-powered machinery. Bragin’s masks truly capture the spirit of steampunk with their unique aesthetic and style. The masks contain incredible details of steampunk which have been created with the help of Bragin’s vision and creative thinking.

Bragin uses a flimsy plastic mask to make his unique masks. He uses flimsy plastic masks as they are easy to cut. After reshaping plastic masks as a base for his masks, he adds decorative elements including a camera lens, motorcycle from a children’s toy. He uses almost all materials of a machine that can be deconstructed or can be reused.

Bragin paints the masks with acrylic paint. He paints the masks in such a style that it adds the illusion of weight and age to them. However, the materials and paints used in the masks make them lighter and easy to wear. The masks allow the users to “slip into a retro-futuristic character anytime that they please.”

Bragin also earns from these masks. He sells his masks and other steampunk-inspired pieces on Etsy, an e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies. People interested in transforming themselves into superheroes purchase masks created by him.

