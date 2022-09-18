Ukrainian Astronomers Claim UFOs Spotted Hovering in Skies Over Kyiv

Ukrainian astronomers have claimed that they have observed Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) visiting Kyiv airspace. The revelation was made in a report published by the Main Astronomical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS) of Ukraine. In the paper titled “Unidentified area phenomena Observations of events,” the astronomers said that the UFOs have been detected from two meteor observation stations in Kyiv and the nearby village of Vinarivka. Dozens of fast-moving, low-visibility objects “that cannot scientifically be identified as known natural phenomena,” have been spotted.

The skies over Kyiv are swarming with UFOs.

The Ukrainian astronomers said, “We see them everywhere. We observe a significant number of objects whose nature is not clear. Flights of single, group and squadrons of the ships were detected, moving at speeds from 3 to 15 degrees per second.”

In the study, the Ukrainian researchers said that it takes four-tenths of a second to recognize an event. “Ordinary photo and video recordings will also not capture the UFO. To detect UAP, you need to fine-tune the equipment: shutter speed, frame rate, and dynamic range,” the researchers said.

This comes just a few months after NASA launched a study of UFOs. The space agency announced that it’s setting up an independent team to extract information on the matter. The team will also study how much is needed to understand the unexplained UFO sightings. NASA’s science mission chief, Thomas Zurbuchen claimed that the traditional scientific community may see NASA as a “kind of selling out” by venturing into the controversial topic. However, he disagrees strongly. “We are not shying away from reputational risk,” Zurbuchen said. He further added, “Our strong belief is that the biggest challenge of these phenomena is that it’s a data-poor field.”

Also, several people in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa were left baffled after they saw a long green light in the sky. This led to the building up of multiple theories on social media. As per News24, there were reports of a “green asteroid-looking” object falling through the sky. Within a few hours, multiple users reported similar sightings. Many also suggested a “possible alien invasion”. Similar sightings were also reported from people in Durban and Johannesburg.

