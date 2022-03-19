Ukrainian Boy Who Fled War With Only a Phone Number Written on Hand Reunites With Mum

An 11-year-old boy who featured the headlines the past week for travelling around 750 miles from his hometown in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine to Bratislava, capital of Slovakia, has finally reunited with his family. Hassan Pisecka braved the long journey and fled his hometown after the Russian troops attacked the nuclear power in the city. Hassan’s mother, Yulia Pisetskaya, sent him away from war, after being unable to flee herself since she had to look after her sick mother. Yulia, a widower, had stayed since her own mother was immobile and was unable to flee. The boy set out on the excruciating journey with a plastic bag, a passport, and a phone number written on his hand. Hassan has now been reunited with his family of four siblings. The border officials managed to contact his family with the help of a note tied on his waist and a phone number scribbled on his hand.

Both, the mother and son, along with four siblings, their grandmother, and a dog, have finally reunited to become a family as a whole again. “The train ride was very difficult. Hundreds were crammed in a single car. But we had to escape so our family could be back together,” Yulia told The Sun.

Yulia added that her family will have to “start from scratch” since they lost everything that they had. “I would like to thank everyone from my heart. We lost everything we have had but we are healthy,” she said. This is not the first time that the family had to flee. Years ago, Yulia, with his children, had to flee Syria, leaving her husband behind.

The volunteers at the border were reported to be impressed by the boy’s fearlessness and determination. They took care of him until his family arrived. After being reunited with his family, Hassan says that he is not thinking about the future, and just wants to be safe and be with his family.

