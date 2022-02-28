Ukrainian Brewery Switches From Making Beer to Molotov Cocktails Amid War With Russia

A Ukrainian brewery has switched from beer to Molotov cocktails, converting its bottling facilities into a petrol bomb factory churning out Molotov cocktails to be launched at Russian tanks. The Pravda brewery is located in Ukraine’s Lyiv city and it’s using beer bottles for the Molotovs. The bottles read “Putin Huilo" which translates to a slur attached with the Russian President’s name. The Molotov cocktails are being made for the use of Ukrainian self-defence militias, reports Telegraph UK. Juri Zastavniy, the manager of Pravda, said that given the war, not many are drinking beer at this point of time anyway. As per an AFP report, Zastavniy said that they have been making the Molotov cocktails because someone has to, apart from the fact that they have the skills to do so.

“Pravda Brewery team is hand-bottling today. It’s a very special bottling. So many people willing to help. We’ll bottle beer later," Zastavniy earlier posted on Facebook.

Advertisement

The makers at the Pravda brewery have been blending petrol and other household ingredients to a specific recipe in order to make the Molotov cocktails. Ukraine’s civil authorities have issues instructions for the general public on how to make these Molotovs as well. As per Zastavniy, the idea to make Molotovs had come from one of his employees who had taken part in the 2014 revolution. One of the most popular beers at Pravda is called “Putin khuylo", which is another slur directed against Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian citizens earlier this week woke up to a message posted on Twitter that advised them to make Molotov cocktails and help “neutralise the occupier" as Russian forces entered the Obolon district of Kyiv, the capital. “In Obolon… We ask citizens to inform about the movement of equipment! Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier! Peaceful residents - be careful! Do not leave the house!" read one of the messages posted by the Defense Ministry of Ukraine as people hid in makeshift shelters and basements, awaiting a Russian assault on the Ukrainian capital. A Molotov cocktail or a petrol bomb is known as a poor man’s grenade and is a generic name used for a variety of bottle-based improvised weapons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.