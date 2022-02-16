Ukrainian Grandmother Picks up AK-47, Undergoes Combat Training Amid Russia Tension

Amid escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine over the possibility of an imminent Russian invasion, the Ukrainian government and people have been both bracing up for the conflict. Now as Russia has amassed thousands of troops along its border with Ukraine, a photo of a Ukrainian grandmother has gone viral on the internet. The picture which has been widely shared on Twitter is of a 79-year-old Ukrainian woman Valentyna Konstantynovsk. It shows the great-grandmother holding an AK-47 while undergoing civilian combat training in Ukraine. According to a report by the Independent, Valentyna was being taught to use the assault rifle by the National Guard in eastern Ukraine’s Mariupol. The training was part of drills where a number of Ukrainian citizens including the elderly and children are taking part to prepare for an imminent Russian invasion.

Ukrainian great grandmother, Valentina Constantinovska, on an Ak-47, training to defend against a possible Russian attack. “Your mother would do it too,” she told me. pic.twitter.com/PnojqRir4K— Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) February 13, 2022

Reportedly, the septuagenarian told local media that she would not hesitate in shooting if something happens. She further asserted that she will dedicatedly defend her home, city, and children. “I will do this because I think I am ready for it. I don’t want to lose my country, my city,” she added. However, Valentyna also later admitted that she might not be a valid soldier due to her age. She said that although she underwent the training, her body is not that strong anymore to serve a purpose in the event of an invasion. “The weapon is too heavy for me,” she added.

According to the NBC correspondent who posted the picture on Twitter, the grandmother said to him during a conversation that “your mother would do it too.” Apart from the grandmother, the members of Ukraine’s special forces have been training residents to assemble, disassemble, load ammunition and aim at targets with a gun. Reportedly, many Ukrainian parents even brought their children to the training where they actively took part in the drill. On being asked about bringing her son to the training, a mother said, “We want to be aware of everything, and I want him to know how to do everything.”

Russia has been building up troops along the Ukrainian border and has even been performing military exercises with Belarus. This has alarmed the west whichsees it as a prelude to an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

