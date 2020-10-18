Ukrainian Influencer Who Thought Covid-19 Wasn't Real Succumbs to Coronavirus Infection

A 33-year-old Ukranian fitness enthusiast and social media influencer, who had once thought 'coronavirus does not exist' has died after contracting the virus. Dmitriy Stuzhuk, who had earlier negated the presence of the virus, passed away after suffering heart complications caused due to the infection, his former wife Sofia Stuzhuk announced on her Instagaram profile.

Sofia, who shares three children with Dmitriy, confirmed the news of his death and said that he had to be rushed to the hospital a second time after feeling unwell and was in a “grave condition” and unconscious.

She told her followers on social media that he had “problems with his cardiovascular system... his heart is not coping. His state is extremely grave. No-one can do anything with this,” a report in the Mirror said.

Dmitriy who had been to Turkey recently, is reported to have contracted the virus there. He "woke up with a swollen neck and breathing difficulties," he had posted on his social media handle earlier. Back in Ukraine, he was tested positive and hospitalised. He had constantly been giving updates on his health.

Speaking about his health conditions, Stuzhuk had warned his 1.1 million followers on the gravity of the issue after he was tested positive for the virus on his Instagram handle on October 15.

He had posted a picture of himself and written, “I also thought that there was no Covid… Until I got sick”. “COVID-19 DISEASE IS NOT EPHEME (short-lived)! And heavy,” he had said.

He had also spoken about how the hopsital was filled with patients and there was a shortage of beds and many were treated in the corridors. He showed how he needed an oxygen apparatus for breathing. He had been discharged from the hospital 8 days after he was admitted and was allowed home treatment on October 15 where he was recuperating until his condition worsened due to cardiac complications.

Sofia had posted, “I did everything I could so the father of my three children lives. But nothing depends on me now." She later announced his passing and said, “Dima is no longer with us. His heart could not stand”.

The couple who separated a while back shared three children - David, Lola and Olivia. Their youngest child is just nine months old.